Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach is presumably the most talked about college football personality. Sanders wrote a cryptic tweet on Wednesday. The tweet came after Athlon Sports reported that many CU players were instructed to attend Lil Wayne's concert, which took place during the Spring Game weekend in April.

The report also suggested that many players were threatened to attend the concert otherwise they would have been dismissed from the team. Part of the reported reason for attending the concert was to show support for Coach Prime's son and Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, debuting his rap song "Perfect Timing" before Lil Wayne took the stage.

One of the sources said:

“The Wayne concert was the final straw for a few players who hit the transfer portal. When Coach Prime told us we all had to be there to support Shedeur as a rapper, they were not happy at all. To be honest, it was nothing but a huge distraction and Daddy Ball was being played.”

Sanders then wrote a cryptic tweet after the news behind Lil Wayne's concert went viral:

"This is one of the best lies I’ve heard. God bless u and I pray u sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS."

Deion Sanders shares one wish before his death

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Sanders, always speaks his mind. Therefore, there is no shortage of content that he provides for the Buffaloes' social media channels. When his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., asked him his final wish before dying, he said:

"When I feel like I'm about to go, I'm gonna have my last credit card swipe. This is what I'm gonna do, 'Shilo, I've come to the end, I need to tell you something cause I really love you son," Deion Sanders said.

Coach Prime has had a chaotic off-season. There were allegations that the coach had asked many Buffaloes players to enter the transfer portal and find a football program that aligned with their interests. The team has seen a shakeup in the offseason with a mass exodus of players but has also seen players joining Buffs via the transfer portal.

