Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his youngest son Shedeur Sanders found themselves in trouble when they addressed Xavier Smith, a former Buffaloes player’s comment on social media.

Smith had committed to Colorado in hopes of playing with a talented roster under the guidance of the Pro Football Hall of Famer coach. However, his dreams were shattered when he was reportedly asked to enter the transfer portal by Deion Sanders.

When the news went viral, Shedeur Sanders wrote a scathing reply to Smith and called him “mid at best.” This did not sit well with many college football fans.

Deion Sanders also joined in on the debate to support his son. Many believe that the Twitter spat could be the reason behind 41 Buffs players deciding to enter the transfer portal.

However, podcast host and sports analyst Steve Kim believes other factors might have affected players’ decision to enter the transfer portal.

“A lot of teams are losing double-digit number of players – 20 to 30 to 35 and they’re bringing in the exact same amount. Look, there’s there’s a realization now that in this era if you’re going to be given a lot of NILs in the beginning, you don’t progress up that depth chart early. You’re going to be asked to either take a cut or leave," Kim said.

“I don’t I don’t know if Colorado’s doing anything that much different than anyone else except they had a coach that was much more honest about it. I think where the issue with Colorado is they’re the only ones that had a coach and his sons bit*hing and getting into pi*sing contests on Twitter with exiting players."

Many analysts also claimed that the social media controversy could affect Shedeur's draft stocks.

Shedeur Sanders is considered one of the top five picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, controversies like these can paint an unpleasant picture in the minds of teams and recruits.

NFL evaluator says Shedeur Sanders would have been QB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders' youngest son Shedeur Sanders did not declare for the 2024 NFL Draft as he and his father wanted him and Shilo to declare together. A longtime NFL evaluator told The Washington Post that the Buffs QB would have been QB1 in this year’s draft.

"He was QB1 for me if he came out this year," a longtime NFL evaluator told The Washington Post."You have to manage him a little differently, and Deion is going to be heavily involved … so you have to be prepared to deal with that bullshit. But I love watching that kid play. He's a born winner,”

Although the Buffs were on a great start in the last season, the team could not maintain the momentum and ended up 4-8.

The coach and the team will aim to deliver their best performance this year.

