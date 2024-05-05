“All part of the Deion hate” - Keyshawn Johnson drops blunt take on falling of Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock following social media controversy

In a recent exposé by former Buffs safety Xavier Smith, Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders found themselves under intense scrutiny. Smith alleged that Deion, as head coach, had forced him out of the roster without making any effort to get to know him.

Shedeur added fuel to the fire by retweeting one of the reports and dismissing Smith's significance, stating that he didn't even remember him, dubbing him as "mid at best".

The controversy exploded on social media, with fans and analysts pointing fingers at the Sanders family. Shedeur's comments particularly drew harsh criticism, with many suggesting that his draft stock could take a hit due to the controversy. However, Keyshawn Johnson offered a contrarian perspective on his show "All Facts, No Brakes".

Johnson attributed the amplified hate towards the Sanders family to Deion's detractors seizing the opportunity. He argued that the criticism was momentary and wouldn't significantly impact Shedeur's prospects in the upcoming draft.

"Now this is all part of the Deion hate. This all that is they gonna do that. It’s a Deion hate. Shedeur gonna be Shedeur, bottom line and he’ll be one of the top players off the board when his time comes."

Johnson's perspective challenges the notion that Shedeur's draft stock would be significantly affected by the controversy. Instead, he implies that the criticism is primarily targeted at Deion Sanders, with Shedeur being collateral damage in the crossfire of public opinion.

Shedeur Sanders' aggressive response and NFL draft prospects

In recent years, Spencer Rattler emerged as a standout quarterback prospect, lauded for his arm strength and accuracy. However, his image took a hit after appearing on Netflix's "QB1: Beyond the Lights", leading to a plummet in his draft stock. Despite his talent, Rattler was selected as the 150th pick in the draft, sparking concerns about perception affecting prospects.

Keyshawn Johnson dismissed comparisons between Rattler and Shedeur Sanders, emphasizing Sanders' superior talent. Johnson asserted,

"Spencer Rattler ain't nowhere near the quarterback that Shedeur is going to wind up being."

Johnson highlighted that NFL players have faced controversies without hindering their careers, implying that Sanders' social media activities are unlikely to impact his draft stock significantly. He stated,

"Guys that are currently playing in the National Football League at the same position...it didn’t drop them, and they have gone on to have successful so far NFL careers."

While acknowledging Shedeur Sanders' aggressive comment, Johnson attributed it to the norms of today's social media culture. He suggested that such behavior should be viewed as a generational phenomenon rather than a reflection of Sanders' character.

“In this day and age and era in which we are, this is what they do.”

While Shedeur Sanders' aggressive response may raise eyebrows, Johnson's perspective underscores the resilience of talented prospects in the face of scrutiny, suggesting that Sanders' NFL draft prospects remain promising despite temporary setbacks.