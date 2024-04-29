NFL Draft 2025: Anonymous NFL exec ranks Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter among top 5 prospects

The NFL Draft 2024 just finished and that means it is already time to talk about the NFL Draft 2025 and Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are already generating some buzz. The quarterback and the cornerback are reportedly being discussed as top prospects as being among the top five prospects.

While there is still time before next year rolls around, one assumes that teams will require players in that position and some are speculating they will be among the first ones taken. One pro personnel director reportedly told NFL Insider Jordan Schultz,

“Oh, I think there’s a shot they both top five. Shedeur’s special man. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how natural a thrower he is and how strong his arm his. Hunter’s a freak. He’s extremely instinctive as a DB, he’s twitchy with the ball in his hands. He’ll be a major weapon with the new kickoff rules.”

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter enticing players but Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. pick shows doubts about NFL Draft 2025 prospects

While the hype might be already building for NFL Draft 2025, it is time to pump the brakes and take a more sobering look. NFL Draft 2024 was dominated by offensive players with quarterbacks, offensive linemen, and wide receivers going off the board and the first defensive player not coming off the slate until the 15th pick.

One of the reasons that six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 selections, including Michael Penix Jr. to the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick and Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos with the 12th, two quarterbacks who many did not consider at the same level as the four taken before them, is because the NFL Draft 2025 currently does not show the depth at that position as this year did.

If Shedeur Sanders was as good as is being advertised, then the Falcons could have waited until next year to draft him to become the backup to Kirk Cousins. He is younger and they could have judged the former Vikings player for a season. The Broncos could also have taken someone from the same state with overlapping fanbases but chose to go and roll the dice this year instead of waiting for NFL Draft 2025.

It shows that quarterbacks, in general, might not do so well in the draft next year as this draft. Even in that, the likes of Riley Leonard and Carson Beck are rated higher. Travis Hunter, though, could have better luck as teams might look to defense in 2025 more than they did in 2024.