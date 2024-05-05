PHOTO: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. marks his presence as mom Carolyne Chambers for graduates at 58

Deion Sanders’ oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. spent an exciting day hyping up his mother Carolyne Chambers. The ‘Well Off’ founder took to Instagram to share his happiness as Coach Prime's ex-wife bagged her graduation degree. She graduated at the age of 58 and it is no mean feat to do so at this age.

Chambers graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday. Though her firstborn Deiondra Sanders couldn't attend the ceremony, her son Deion Sanders Jr. marked his presence at the special occasion. He personally went to Louisville to witness the ceremony.

The special moment in the Sanders family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also shared the video of Chambers getting her degree and could be heard cheering when her name got called from the stage.

Expand Tweet

Carolyne Chambers is a realtor by profession and is a thriving business owner. But as the saying goes, a person can never have enough knowledge. She took this saying to heart and completed her seminary course to put her credentials in the religious sphere.

Chambers was married to Coach Prime during his initial days in the NFL, from 1989 to 1998. They had two kids, daughter Deiondra and son Deion Jr. Coach Prime's ex-wife has been quite supportive of her kids and has backed them in all their endeavors. She is regularly seen on her kids’ social media, especially with Deiondra. Now it was her son's turn to hype up his mom’s achievement and the 'Colorado Buffaloes media man' did it perfectly.

When Deion Sanders Jr. hyped up brother Shedeur Sanders’ Spring weekend performance

Days before Carolyne Chambers’ graduation, Deion Sanders Jr. witnessed a high-class performance from brother Shedeur Sanders. He hyped up the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback with just one word as Shedeur set the stage on fire even before Lil Wayne could start his routine. Bucky wrote on X,

“Legendary.”

Expand Tweet

‘Legendary’ is one word that Shedeur uses as his brand name along with his initials. The QB mesmerized the fans with his singing ability and performed his new single ‘Perfect Timing'. It really turned out to be the perfect time as all those present at the ‘Black & Gold’ after-party were grooving to the beats.

Bucky himself has a talent for music and has a rather long list of songs behind his name. He recently came out with two more songs titled, ‘Jawn Legend’ and ‘Rockies’.