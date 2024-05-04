Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders took to social media to congratulate her mother, Carolyne Chambers, who graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at the age of 58.

"My beautiful mommy graduated today."

Though Deiondra was not able to attend the graduation ceremony, Carolyne's oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., was there with her when she was honored with the degree.

Image Credit: Carolyne Chambers and Deiondra Sanders’ Instagram Stories

Carolyne is often seen with her daughter on their social media accounts. She has been a supportive figure for Deiondra, who is waiting to welcome her child to the world.

Deiondra Sanders shared pictures that made fans concerned for her safety

The eldest daughter of Deion Sanders documents and shares details about her pregnancy with her fans on social media. She frequently uploads photos, some of which involve her spending time with her boyfriend, Jacquees.

Recently, Deiondra shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she was seen spending time with her friends and Jacquees. In one of the pictures, she was sitting in a room decorated with red roses and balloons.

Although many fans liked her post and wrote supportive comments, some expressed concerns.

Deiondra’s Instagram Post

Another fan asked Deiondra to avoid wearing heels, stating they can cause pressure issues.

“Bugging!!! Heels no! On a normal pregnancy heels put pressure and then out moving crazy.. smh.. I'll pray for you..but truthfully you moving like you want a miscarriage..stay still!!!!!”

Sanders replied:

“Im new to this. I didn’t know. Im going off what i see other people doing and what my dr says is ok. Thank you for sharing. Now I know no heels.”

