IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra shows off adorable baby bump as she pulls through difficult pregnancy phases

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra has been documenting her pregnancy journey with rapper Jacquees since the day of the announcement. Deiondra took to Instagram to share the good news with fans all around the world on March 8, 2024.

Recently, Deiondra, Jacquees, and Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyne Chambers spent a special getaway together.

Deion Sanders' oldest daughter shared fun-filled pictures from their exciting vacation, including her boyfriend Jacquees and a few other friends.

In one of the pictures, she is seen sitting on a bed decorated with a room full of red balloons and flowers, which might have been Jacquees' doing.

In another, Deiondra shows off her bump with a bunch of medical equipment.

Even though fans were gushing over her snapshots from the vacation, some raised concern over her wellbeing. A fan asked:

"R u losing weight.. how you aren't sick during the pregnancy"

To which Deiondra replied:

"oh trust I was sick the entire first trimester. 😩 I am gaining weight now!"

Deiondra Sanders on losing weight during the pregnancy

Another fan offered advice to Deiondra for a safe and healthy pregnancy via the comment section:

Bugging!!! Heels no! On a normal pregnancy heels put pressure and then out moving crazy.. smh.. I'll pray for you..but truthfully you moving like you want a miscarriage..stay still!!!!!

Sanders had a humble reply to this comment, saying:

Im new to this. I didn’t know. Im going off what i see other people doing and what my dr says is ok. Thank you for sharing. Now I know no heels.

More on Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy

Deiondra Sanders announced her pregnancy with a heartfelt letter, revealing how it was a surprise pregnancy.

Before the announcement, Deiondra and Jacquees were caught in the middle of a viral controversy with popular singer Dreezy. She partially addressed the issue by saying:

"I am not having a baby to keep a man, i am having a baby for all the times i was told i wouldnt be able to"

Deiondra often talks about her various cravings during this period, the most recent ones being deviled eggs and some donuts.

Ever since her announcement, fans have been pouring in with love and wishes for the couple. From hyping her up for her adorable pregnancy outfits to asking questions about her health, fans are in for the ride.