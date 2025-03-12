$45 million worth Deion Sanders flexes "Hall of Fame" coaching staff as Colorado begins spring practice

Deion Sanders has been able to turn the Colorado Buffaloes from a struggling program into one that many people want to play for.

While players often receive the spotlight, the coaching staff can sometimes be overlooked. However, this doesn't seem to be the case for the Buffaloes. Sanders (who has a net value of $45 million according to Celebritynetworth.com) posted a picture of three of the program's coaches on Instagram, with the following caption:

"Hall of Fame."

While other programs have position coaches who are former players who had an unsuccessful or uneventful playing career in the NFL, the Buffaloes have some of the best players to ever play the game. All three of the men in the above picture are NFL Hall of Famers. But, who are they?

Who is part of Deion Sanders' "Hall of Fame" coaching staff at Colorado

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders undoubtedly deserves a spot on this list. Widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of all time. He won two consecutive Super Bowls (XXIX and XXX) and was chosen to play in six pro bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Marshall Faulk

Joining Sanders is Marshall Faulk, a new addition to the coaching staff. Faulk was a running back for both the Indianapolis Colts and the St Louis Rams (infamously being a key part of the "Greatest Show on Turf") during his 12 seasons in the NFL.

He was able to win one Super Bowl and an MVP. Faulk set many records during his career, and his 12,279 total rushing yards throughout it is the 12th highest total of all time. Faulk was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, alongside Deion Sanders.

Warren Sapp

Sanders' final "Hall of Fame" coach is Warren Sapp. Sapp had a successful career as a defensive tackle in the NFL for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders.

Like Sanders and Faulk, Sapp also achieved Super Bowl glory, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers in their victory over the Raiders. After his playing career ended, Sapp was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Buffaloes have given him his first coaching role, and he has been embraced by the fans ever since he started in 2024.

Deion Sanders' coaching staff is a mixture of people with extensive coaching experience and former legends of the game wanting to give their expertise to the new generation. So far, this tactic has paid off, and the Buffaloes are likely to become an even stronger team moving forward.

