$45 million worth Deion Sanders flexes luxurious lifestyle giving fans sneak peek of his multicolour shades & wardrobe

Deion Sanders has built a successful life for himself as a two-sport player. After playing both in the MLB and the NFL, the 2x Super Bowl champion is now helping younger talents develop into future superstars as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. And he is doing so in style.

On Monday, Deion Sanders gave fans a sneak peek of his luxurious lifestyle. The 57-year-old made it clear that he doesn't compromise on his fashion just because he has a busy schedule. Sanders shared a video on Instagram showing off his preparation for an upcoming video shoot.

The clip starts with a look into Coach Prime's luxurious wardrobe inside his trailer, filled with a variety of zip-ups, glasses, shoes, and other accessories.

Deion showed us his signature sneaker series with Nike laid out in the trailer. The Nike Air Diamond Turfs have been a fan-favorite since its initial launch back in the 90s. There were also a bunch of 'Prime' hats laid out next to the shoes.

Sanders also wears his own brand of shades, which are a collaboration with Blenders, called 'Coach Prime x Blenders'. In the caption, the $45 million worth Colorado head coach stated that he loved the lifestyle he had worked hard to achieve.

"I love the life I live and live the life I love," Sanders said.

Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are looking to achieve the same level of success as their dad. They played two seasons in Boulder under him and have declared for the upcoming NFL draft.

His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has built a successful career in the world of content and marketing. On the other hand, Coach Prime's eldest daughter Deiondra is enjoying her new journey into the world of motherhood while focusing on her entrepreneurial career.

The youngest of the Sanders clan, Shelomi, is sweating it out on the court as a basketball star for Alabama A&M.

Deion Sanders revealed his favorite hobby that gets him through a tough time

Despite being a multi-millionaire, the Colorado head coach takes time to appreciate the simple things in life. One of his favorite hobbies is fishing. Whenever he gets the chance, Coach Prime does not miss out on a chance to make a fun trip to the lake.

On Sunday, the veteran CFB coach made an appearance on the 'Bass Live' show. He opened up about his love for fishing and how it has had an impact on his life.

"Forget ethnicities, forget social climates, forget all of that. The Bible talks about the peace that passes all understanding. Fishing is so peaceful to me," Sanders said. "When I'm going through it all I gotta do is go to the lake and I'm straight."

"I was a kid man. I was shortly in Florida, came pole fishing. My step-father taught me with a can pole. We used to go in these little lakes just to catch whatever would bite....You know what I was thinking? If I had a whole darn lake I could do whatever I wanted to. So every piece of property I've owned as a professional, I put a lake in it. So I can enjoy the moment that my step-father tried to give me."

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders has already gone on a few fishing adventures this offseason. One of his closest partners during this trip was 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter. However, the two-way star has declared for the upcoming NFL draft. Nevertheless, Coach Prime and Hunter are expected to reunite for future fishing adventures together.

