New England Patriots icon Asante Samuel and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders have been beefing for nearly 14 years. The two reignited their war of words on social media over the T-Step technique, which culminated in the former posting a graphic highlighting his statistical superiority over the latter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hall of Famer and ESPN's Shannon Sharpe wasn't too pleased with Samuel comparing himself to Sanders and called him out on The Nightcap podcast, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Asante, I love you, bro. I think you're phenomenal, but you're not in [Prime] Time's realm. That's not even close. You're not. Nobody will ever say Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders in the same breath. You are fabulous. That's the greatest corner to ever put on pads and a helmet. Where you think this term came from? The cover corner, the shut down corner."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added that despite boasting better stats than the former Dallas Cowboys superstar, they aren't in the same league as players:

"You can put all these stats up. Bro, you're not [Prime] time. I get it. Your technique. You say the T-Step work for you... You felt the T-step gave you that bigger burst. No problem. Clearly, it worked. You are a pro bowler. You won Super Bowls. You got 50 plus interceptions. You just not Time and it's okay."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders' Beef History

The beef between the two former players commenced in 2011 when Deion Sanders suggested that Asante Samuel's career wasn't worthy of the gold jacket and an induction into the Hall of Fame. He also gave him a backhanded compliment, saying he was a great off-corner, which the former Patriots star construed as criticism of his ability in press coverage.

Ad

Samuel teed off at Sanders for his comments on social media, calling him a "hater" and questioning his credibility. Their beef was reignited in 2020 when the Hall of Famer criticized the T-Step, a technique that cornerbacks often use in pass coverage. Samuel, a known practitioner of the T-Step, took offense to Sanders' comments and posted a response on X, writing:

"The guy who criticizes the technique didn't have any technique. He was a great athlete and was just faster than everyone else. Don't be fooled."

Ad

The Hall of Famer voiced his disdain for the technique again last week, calling it "stupid" and claiming he'd punish one of his players if they ever used it. Samuel, yet again, objected to Sanders' opinion and responded on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders responded to the post and suggested that the former Patriots star was still upset about his comments from 2011, writing:

"Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. You forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is Responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still."

Ad

Expand Tweet

In response, Samuel posted the statistic comparison between the two cornerbacks in an attempt to prove the T-Step is a viable technique, as he used it throughout his career and ended up matching Sanders' statistical production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place