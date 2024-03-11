Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders heaped praise on South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. Coach Prime, who is worth $45 million, congratulated Staley and her team on winning the SEC tournament title by defeating the LSU Tigers 79-72.

Sanders took to X and praised Staley for her coaching skills, stating that she is one of the people he looks up to in life.

"@dawnstaley is so good as a coach and so fly as a icon! Love ya 2 life sis. You are one of my SHEROES! #Allshedoiswin," Coach Prime tweeted.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been impressive on the court throughout this season. They have not lost even a single game this campaign and have extended their record to 32-0 with their recent SEC tournament title victory. This victory also marks Dawn Staley's eighth SEC title in the past 10 seasons.

Staley has been the head coach of the Gamecocks since the 2008 season. She signed a seven-year $22.4 million extension before the start of the 2021 season which keeps her as head coach of South Carolina through the 2027-28 season.

Staley and her team will now be preparing for the NCAA tournament where they will be favorites to win the national title. Last season, the LSU Tigers emerged victorious in the national championship game after they defeated Iowa. But this season, if the Gamecocks can continue their momentum, they will have a chance of emerging as undefeated national champions.

Deion Sanders excellence as a two-sport player

During his professional career, Deion Sanders played both baseball and football. He went on to establish himself as a talented athlete in both sports and make a substantial living for himself through his professional choices.

Recently, Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share a post reminiscing about his two-sport athlete days. The post had a photo of Coach Prime's tenure with the Atlanta Braves. He accompanied the post with a caption saying he was grateful for making an impact in both baseball and basketball.

"This may have been the most fun I had as a 2 sport athlete playing football & baseball in the ATL. Loved both of my teammates from both organizations and the city was off the hook. Prime wasn't saved then but he was SAFE in the ATL. The hood was good to me & I was good to the hood."

Now, as a college football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has the chance to help other youngsters on their path to success.

