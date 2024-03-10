IN PHOTOS: $14 million worth Lane Kiffin shows off snippets from luxurious holiday during CFB offseason ft. Coach Golding

Lane Kiffin is making the most of the college football offseason. He took to X to share snippets of his luxurious holiday that included fishing on a yacht. He also teased Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding with a snap of a delicious meal containing some fish he apparently caught.

Kiffin has been quite active on social media throughout the offseason, sharing regular updates with fans. He shared some family pictures at times and motivational quotes when he felt like it.

Here are snippets from Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's holiday.

“LFG!!! @CoachGolding,” Kiffin wrote in one of the tweets.

In another post, he showed off his catch of the day:

He also posted a picture of the Ole Miss flag hoisted on the yacht with his son also in the frame.

Earlier, the head coach, who is worth $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, reacted to the popularity of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25. He said that he would have loved to be a part of the game for free if head coaches were included in it. He reasoned that coaches could add a different dimension to the game in terms of recruitment.

Kiffin has done well in his time at Ole Miss, turning the team into a serious SEC contender. While he didn't manage to make it to the playoffs this time around, you can be assured that he is his biggest critic and will be working hard to rectify it.

Fans react to Lane Kiffin's luxurious holiday

The college football world reacted to Lane Kiffin's holiday. Fans mixed trolling with genuine admiration in their reactions. Some even compared the 48-year-old’s fish with gas station sushi from Mississippi. Here are a few reactions.

On the work front, Kiffin agreed with former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's assessment of the NIL situation in college football. Speaking to Andy Staples of On3, he said that he wasn't complaining about the situation, but it was indeed a disaster.

“Even though it benefits us, I’m still telling you it’s a disaster even though it benefits us at Ole Miss a lot.”

Kiffin has his eyes set on the 2024 season and certainly has the team to make a splash.

