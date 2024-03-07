"I would let them do it without any deal": Lane Kiffin has classic reaction to EA sports CFB 25's popularity in football world

The highly anticipated release of EA Sports College Football 25 is just around the corner. Lane Kiffin added his point of view while fans everywhere are buzzing with excitement. There's a lot to look forward to: representing schools, the atmosphere of stadiums, and taking on the competition with over 10,000 athletes. But there's a bit of a hitch, head coaches are missing.

In a recent chat with Andy Staples from On3 Sports, Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin brought up a point: why not include coaches in the game? He even offered to throw his digital self into the mix, no charge!

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I would let them do it without any deal, I would just let them do it... The kids like to play it. When they’re picking the team, you would want recruits to play with the coach. My brain thinks about ‘What would help in recruiting?’ If you did pay me for that, I wouldn’t want it. I’d want you to put it into our NIL,” Kiffin said via On3.

As Kiffin has a kid who's 14 years old, Lane Kiffin, he understands the audience of the game. Of course, fans want the game to feel as real as it can be. But now, it totally depends on EA Sports if they want to make this move or not.

Lane Kiffin on negative impact of NIL on college football

In a recent chat with Andy Staples of On3 Sports, the Rebels coach got real about his concerns regarding the impact of NIL rules. He's echoing Nick Saban's worries about how these changes might mess with the game.

“It just probably sounds strange to a lot of people for me to say the disaster when we’re out there — some would say — maximizing it as well as you can and as well as anybody. But to me, that tells you how much of a disaster it is. Even though it benefits us, I’m still telling you it’s a disaster even though it benefits us at Ole Miss a lot,” Kiffin said via On3.

Kiffin further added:

"You had this other side saying ‘This is ridiculous. The players shouldn’t be paid. This is going to go away.’ There was a lot of that. A lot of coaches and administrators thought this is going to go away."

Coach Kiffin has made a significant impact on the Ole Miss Rebels since his start in 2020. The 2023 season marked a high point with an 11–2 record, a tie for second in the West, and a Peach Bowl victory, culminating in a 9th national ranking. Kiffin has a overall record of 34–15, with a 20–13 conference play with the Rebels.

Read more: "LFG!!!! Love the drama": Lane Kiffin turns on Swiftie mode with his reaction to Taylor Swift's new album announcement

What do you think about his thoughts? Let us know below.

Poll : Would you be interested in seeing coaches featured in EA Sports College Football 25? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion