$45 million worth Deion Sanders lights up Super Bowl weekend with big surprise for fans

Deion Sanders kicked off Super Bowl weekend with a special appearance at Sneaker Politics, thrilling fans by signing pairs of his Nike Air Diamond Turf "Signing Day" edition. The event celebrated the upcoming release of the retro sneaker, which pays tribute to $45 million worth (per CelebrityNetWorth) Sanders’ 1989 NFL draft-day outfit and his legacy as a dual-sport icon.

Priced at $160, the "Signing Day" colorway features black leather with gold accents, "You Gotta Believe!" embroidered on the heel and Sanders’ dual jersey numbers (No. 21 and No. 24) on the tongue. This release coincides with the 2025 NFL draft, where his son Shedeur is projected as a top pick.

Sneaker Politics, an official retailer for the launch, hosted the signing event ahead of the shoe’s drop on SNKRS and select stores on Saturday. The appearance aligns with Nike’s broader revival of Sanders’ signature line, following January’s sold-out "Falcons" Diamond Turf 1 retro.

Nike’s January 2025 retro release of Deion Sanders' Diamond Turf 1 sparked debate

Nike’s January 2025 retro release of Deion Sanders' Diamond Turf 1 sparked debate among sneakerheads over which city and team could claim the shoe. While some linked it to Sanders' time with the San Francisco 49ers, its true origins trace back to his Atlanta Falcons days.

The confusion stems from the gold accents, which some mistakenly associate with the 49ers' red, white and gold color scheme. In reality, the Diamond Turf 1 debuted in 1993, before Sanders joined San Francisco. The gold detailing reflects Sanders' childhood and love for gold jewelry, a personal symbol of success and status. The design pays tribute to Atlanta, where he became "Prime Time."

Nike later released the Diamond Turf 2, a more 49ers-centric model, which Sanders wore during his legendary 1994 season. That year, he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year and helped San Francisco win a Super Bowl. However, it was Atlanta that gave Sanders the stage to become one of football’s most electrifying stars after entering the league in 1989.

