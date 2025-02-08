"He inherited it": Deion Sanders drops cheeky remark on Shedeur's swagger as he delivers verdict on his son

Deion Sanders knows his son, now-former Colordado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, better than anybody. As the younger Sanders prepares for life in the NFL – he will almost certainly be drafted in April — his father is assured that Shedeur'd demeanor will set him up for success at the next level.

The elder Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, joined ESPN's First Take in New Orleans on Friday morning. He let it be known that he believes in Shedeur's abilities.

"I know who he is," Sanders said. "When I'm not there, I know who he is. When the game is on the line, I know who he is. When the lights are on him and everybody's praising and clapping for him, I know who he is. He's gonna be consistently who he is.

"Now, he has some swagger. He inherited that."

Sanders held up his left wrist to display a gold watch. The gesture was a nod to Shedeur's celebration, doing the same.

"Matter of fact, he bought me this for my birthday last year," Sanders said. "I don't know what it is, but he told me it was expensive. I'm not a watch guy, but I do know how to tell time."

Why is Deion Sanders such a notable name in football?

Flat Hat Magazine descibed Deion Sanders and his care for his brand eloquently.

"His athleticism, attention to detial, and attitude turned him into an icon, his popularity oozing into celebrity stature," Rebecca Altman wrote.

"Sanders' penchant for flash jewelry, high-stepping into the end zone, and flaunting his famous friends — most notably MC Hammer — aided in cultivationg his famed nickname "Prime Time."

Since he has taken over as a coach, first at Jackson State and now with the Buffaloes, that moniker has morphed into Coach Prime. But, Sanders is just as conspicuous as ever in his current post. Colorado is a go-to destination for high-profile high school and transfer recruits, due in large part because of the modern culture that Sanders has fostered in Boulder.

Deion Sanders even got Travis Hunter to follow his path, one that earned the two-way star a Heisman Trophy along the way. It's possible that Hunter and Shedeur Sanders could be the first choices in the draft.

Still, Deion Sanders doesn't rub everybody the right way. He was a rumored possibility to take the Dallas Cowboys' coaching job before Jerry Jones hired Brian Schottenheimer to fill that position. Detractor Jason Whitlock had his own thoughts on that situation.

"It would fit his brand," Whitlock said last month on his podcast. "It would be the perfect ending to his television career. Deion Sanders might be, other than Muhammad Ali, the most influential and toxic athlete in the history of American sports."

That persona has suited Deion Sanders just fine, it seems.

