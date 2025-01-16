"Perfect ending for his television career": Jason Whitlock sends a reality check to doubters of Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones

Sports talk host Jason Whitlock views the possibility of Deion Sanders taking over as coach of the Dallas Cowboys as more of a television stunt than he does a football move. Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has been in talks with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the team's vacancy at the position.

Whitlock isn't at all ruling out the possibility that Sanders ends up under the headset in Dallas, due mainly to one big reason.

"It would fit his brand," Whitlock said Wednesday on "Fearless with Jason Whitlock." "It would be the perfect ending to his television career. Deion Sanders might be, other than Muhammad Ali, the most influential and toxic athlete in the history of American sports."

Sanders has been in charge at the University of Colorado for the past two seasons. He's a polarizing figure, and has been since he was playing on the gridiron himself. Whitlock has his own thoughts on Coach Prime's persona.

"Deion Sanders is a part of that mimic act (of Muhammad Ali)," Whitlock said. "Loudmouth. 'Hey look at me!' Draw all the attention (to) himself. ... But he ain't attached to nothing real."

Nonetheless, Jones is interested in giving Sanders the reins to America's most popular football team, especially after a down year in which the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs. Dallas hasn't reached the Super Bowl since Deion Sanders was lining up at cornerback for the Cowboys in 1996.

Sanders' addition would boost the entertainment value for a team that is normally one of the NFL's main draws.

"Everybody's sitting around laughing (and saying), 'Jerry wouldn't do this. Deion doesn't have the experience. Deion wouldn't do this. He doesn't want that hassle,'" Whitlock said. "You don't understand what you're watching. It's just a TV show, and these are just characters that move around the chessboard.

"Deion just leaned into being a character that will move around from show to show and chase rings from show to show because it's all meaningless and purposeless. It's all just a television show."

How has Deion Sanders changed the sports landscape?

Sanders' Hall of Fame career is one of the most notable of any NFL star. He was a two-sport athlete that also played MLB baseball. He was drafted early by Atlanta, won a Super Bowl with San Francisco and landed in Dallas in hopes of another the year after.

He helped the Cowboys to a title during the 1995 season, leading Whitlock to feel that he was a trailblazer in relocating to rack up rings.

"We look at LeBron James and call him a ring chaser and say he's ruined the NBA," Whitlock said. "LeBron James is actually following in Deion Sanders' footsteps."

Worth noting, Deion Sanders said last week on "Good Morning America" that he'd only make the move to the NFL if his sons are on his roster.

