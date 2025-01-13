Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III gives Jerry Jones a reality check as Cowboys owner tries to lure Coach Prime away from Colorado

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys are without a head coach. Former Cowboys star Deion Sanders has been linked with the job, but he made it clear that he would only move to the NFL if he got the chance to coach both his sons.

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III pointed out how difficult it would be for the Cowboys to land Sanders.

"The difference is the Cowboys need Deion Sanders, but he doesn't need them," Griffin wrote Monday in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Colorado is home and he built it. The only way they get him now, is if they draft his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders."

Griffin was early to the idea. In a video accompanying his X post, he recalled speaking to Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown last year about the Cowboys' need to fire Mike McCarthy and replace him with Coach Prime.

"I believed he would help them establish an identity and not be pushed around by Jerry Jones — and, whoo, that didn't go over well," Griffin said. "Every single one of my teammates on the set scoffed at the idea of Deion Sanders being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. They dismissed it, and dismissed Coach Prime's ability to make a difference in Dallas."

Coach Prime's Buffaloes improved to 9-4 this year after going 3-9 during his first year in charge.

"Deion Sanders has helped Colorado establish an identity, a winning culture, and invigorated their fanbase like never before," Griffin said. "All the things I said he was doing, and I believed he could do for the Dallas Cowboys."

What would Coach Prime walk into with the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys punt returner Deion Sanders (21) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys let McCarthy walk after a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was out for most of the season and the team struggled with Cooper Rush under center.

Meanwhile, Sanders led the Buffaloes to their first bowl game since 2020.

According to Sanders, Jerry Jones reached out to him to discuss the opportunity.

“It’s truly delightful and intriguing to hear from Jerry Jones,” Sanders was quoted as saying by ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder, our team, the coaches, the student body, and the community.”

