"Stay the f**k away": Colorado alum bluntly demands Browns don't draft Shedeur Sanders as they emerge as one of the favorites

Shedeur Sanders could be the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns by the time the first night of April's NFL draft ends. Historically a tough place for signal-callers to find long-term success — think of the fan whose jersey features nameplates of plenty — it might not be the best landing spot for the Colorado passer.

Buffaloes alum Matt McChesney would like for the Browns to stay as far away from Shedeur as possible, even if he falls into their lap at No. 2.

"No, bro, I don't want him to go to Cleveland," McChesney said in an episode of "Zero 2 Sixty with Matt McChesney" posted to YouTube on Saturday. "It has nothing to do with Shedeur. It has everything to do with Cleveland. Please, G**, stay the f*ck away from my guy.

"I don't want them to take Travis Hunter, either. Stay the f*ck away from him, too. Just draft an offensive lineman or something, Cleveland, and go the f*ck away." [1:05]

Before those comments, McChesney took a sarcastic approach to show just how much he doesn't think the Browns would be able to help Shedeur Sanders grow in the way he needs to have a fruitful NFL career.

"It'd be cool, man," McChesney said. "Cleveland's awesome. The Mistake by the Lake, as they say. ... They could f*ck anything up in Cleveland. The weather's not sh*tty there. The division's not hard. They do things right also, like they've got some real history of just, like, stacking wins and developing quarterbacks." [0:25]

Shedeur Sanders NFL draft scouting report

Several scouts seem impressed with what Shedeur Sanders was able to do while at Colorado, especially with a leaky offensive line that made things much harder on him at times.

In a scouting report posted by ESPN in January, draft expert Matt Miller had this to say about Sanders:

"With pinpoint accuracy, toughness in the pocket and field vision that allows him to make plays to every level of the field, Sanders has emerged as one of the class's top quarterbacks. He turned the ball over more this season, but Sanders played with better pocket poise and timing.

"There will be time for Sanders to clean up some of his bad habits — throwing late over the middle and holding onto the ball for too long — but his accuracy and ability to make off-platform plays from different arm angles are standout traits."

Whether those beliefs translate to NFL results is something that remains to be seen.

