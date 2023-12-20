$5,000,000 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders to be the face of EA's NCAA football game in 2024: Reports

In a groundbreaking development for college football fans and video gaming enthusiasts alike, speculations are rife that Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to become the face of EA Sports' upcoming NCAA football game, set to release in the summer of 2024.

The prospect is not only fueled by Sanders' on-field success but also by his impressive NIL deals, currently valued at a staggering $5 million, making him a top contender for the cover athlete position.

The Blue Blood Bias reported that Shedeur Sanders might be a top candidate for the cover athlete position, a title reserved for the most impactful player from the previous season. It said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Shedeur Sanders may be the COVER ATHLETE for the new College Football video game…He is currently the highest paid college football player, best returning QB, & most well known returning player in the sport."

Expand Tweet

The decision to feature a returning player from the previous season adds weight to Sanders' candidacy, considering his stellar achievements and contributions to the sport.

His two successful seasons with the Jackson State Tigers, following in the footsteps of his father Deion Sanders, have not only showcased his football prowess but also garnered significant attention.

Sanders' notable achievements, including the Jerry Rice Award, Deacon Jones Trophy, SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, and SWAC Freshman of the Year, further solidify his standing as a football prodigy.

NIL valuation and endorsement deals fueling Shedeur Sanders' candidacy

Shedeur Sanders' NIL deals, valued at an astounding $4.8 million, underscore the quarterback's marketability and appeal.

With an impressive social media following of 1 million on Instagram, 261,000 on TikTok, and 46,000 on Twitter, Sanders has successfully leveraged his online presence to enhance his earning potential.

His rapid ascent in the college football landscape, coupled with the influence of his father, has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in him securing substantial endorsement deals.

Sanders boasts a diverse portfolio of endorsement agreements with prominent brands. Gatorade, Mercedes Benz, Beats by Dre, Under Armour, and Tom Brady's clothing line brand Brady, all feature in his impressive list of partnerships.

The potential collaboration with EA Sports for the cover of the upcoming NCAA football game stands as a landmark opportunity for the 21-year-old.

If he secures the coveted position, the quarterback could potentially earn lucrative deals that will enhance his financial stature in the world of college sports.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season