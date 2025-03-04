$45 million worth Deion Sanders preaches power of discipline in fiery speech to Colorado players

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has to contend with a rebuilt roster after the departures of key figures who declared for the NFL draft, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Buffs have to contend with a new leadership team during spring practices.

In a clip posted on Well Off Media's social media pages on Monday, the $45 million worth Sanders (as per CelebrityNetWorth) went on a rant against an unidentified Buffs player for wearing band-aids to cover his earrings during practice.

"When you're last in the conference, that means no discipline, right?" Sanders said. "We've got one cat out here with band-aids over his ears what's that mean? That means I'm gonna wear my earrings and I'm gonna put a band-aid over because I ain't gonna listen to y'all 'cause I ain't got no discipline.

"Does that mean that? What does it mean? What's that mean? It means you're gonna do you, right? Forget us. Anybody else here with earrings on? Anybody else besides one dude? Come out of here like that again, please. I promise you you gonna be on the first thing smoking. You got that? Discipline."

When Deion Sanders warned Buffs about discipline

Last season, Deion Sanders' team had a stellar year, finishing with a 9-4 record and being a whisker away from the Big 12 championship game. One aspect that let the team down was their indiscipline, which manifested itself in penalties where the Buffs ranked No. 124 in the country and No. 16 in the conference.

During the team's first meeting of the year, the charismatic Buffs coach emphasized the importance of discipline to his players and even warned them about the standards that would be expected of them during spring training.

"How can you win nine games and you're 124th in the country and last in the Big 12?" Deion Sanders said (16:40). "That means you don't have discipline, and where does discipline start? It starts in the meeting room, it starts in your personal life, in the weight room. Discipline is discipline. If you're not disciplined off the field, you're not gonna be disciplined on it. It don't translate.

"So, everything that you see that we're gonna implement this spring, by the way you dress, the way you prepare, the way you come in your attire and the way you do everything, it's gonna be disciplined."

With the emergence of the clip showing Deion Sanders berating the Buffs player over his earrings and preaching discipline, it is evident that the coach is serious about improving Colorado's discipline metrics.

