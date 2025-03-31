$45 million worth Deion Sanders sends powerful message of being thankful in life

Deion Sanders had a powerful message for his fans on social media. The $45 million worth coach (per Celebrity Net Worth) is gearing up for his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. During the 2024 campaign, Coach Prime helped the team to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance against the BYU Cougars.

On Sunday, Deion Sanders posted a video on Instagram, focused on him sharing some thought-provoking words, urging fans to appreciate life. Coach Prime stated that people should be grateful for the life they live and not let comparison rob them of happiness.

"No matter what age and stage in life, you got to be thankful man," Coach Prime said. "You can't act like you there, like you deserve this. You deserve that. You gotta be appreciative and thankful and the spirit of just thankfulness and don't stop. God is so good....God is so good. Thank you."

Coach Prime has had a big economic impact on the University of Colorado since his arrival in Boulder in 2023. He helped the program receive national recognition.

Because of his contributions, the Buffs gave Sanders a four-year extension worth $54 million. This keeps him in Boulder for a couple of more seasons while making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12.

The upcoming season is going to be a new chapter for Coach Prime because his sons won't be by his side. After two years with the Buffs, both Shedeur and Shilo have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ex-NFL star gives Deion Sanders credit amid $54 million contract extension

Former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson believes that Coach Prime has earned every penny of his multi-million-dollar deal with the Buffs. During an appearance on 'Speak on FS1', he talked about the impact Deion Sanders has had in Boulder.

Keyshawn Johnson pointed out the 'Prime Time effect' around college football in general, and how Sanders' success has helped pave the way for many other former NFL stars to start a coaching career.

"I don't want to just give him credit for Colorado's football program. I want to give him credit for enrollment, that's shot up through the roof," Johnson said. "And then let's leave Colorado for a minute. I want to give him credit for Prime Time effect around colleges."

"Whether it's the HBCU level, whether it's guys getting opportunities. My good friend Eddie George is now the head coach at Bowling Green......All of them is the Deion Prime effect right there."

Deion Sanders narrowly missed out on competing for a Big 12 title and a playoff spot last season. It will be interesting to see if his new, revamped team and coaching staff can fulfill this desire this year.

