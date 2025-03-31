Deion Sanders and Colorado have agreed on a contract extension to keep him around in Boulder. Many feel that Coach Prime is worth every penny of the five-year, $54 million deal, especially with the culture he's brought to the Buffaloes' program.

Former NFL receiver Tommylee Lewis is among Sanders' supporters. The Football Forever Instagram page posted a graphic informing social media users of Coach Prime's extension on Friday, and Lewis let his thoughts be known.

"Prime having his way!" Lewis commented with a fire emoji.

Lewis played five seasons in the NFL, including four with the New Orleans Saints. He made a total of four starts and played in 39 games overall.

On3's Andy Staples also believes Colorado was wise to iron something out to keep Deion Sanders in town. He's provided a boost to the community as well as the football team.

"This is an absolute bargain for Colorado," Staples said Friday on "Andy & Ari On3." "He's probably the closest there is now to Nick Saban in terms of a force of nature who just gets people excited about the program, because of his very existence puts butts in seats and gets people to apply to the school.

"But, now they are paying him commensurate to what he brings in for the school," Staples added.

Staples believes Sanders' value to the Buffaloes is the sort that many coaches don't have in their respective programs. Not to mention the attention he draws with his flashy, but no-nonsense style of leadership. Recruits are drawn to Colorado, and not just for the school's scenic mountain views.

What did Colorado say about extending Deion Sanders?

In signing Sanders to the expensive deal, Colorado athletic director Rick George knew how it would positively impact his school. He touched upon Coach Prime's importance in a statement on Friday.

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” George said. “This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

The season before Deion Sanders arrived with his quarterback son, Shedeur, and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Colorado went 1-11. The Buffaloes were in college football's doldrums, but Coach Prime has rejuvenated their program.

With Deion Sanders sticking around, Colorado fans can be excited about their team's future. They were in contention for a conference title near the end of last season, finishing 9-4.

