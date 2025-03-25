Browns insider adds fuel to Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland rumors by highlighting Deion Sanders' ex-teammate's hiring

Shedeur Sanders has been projected a few times to be taken by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft. The now-former Colorado quarterback would make sense for the passer-needy franchise that acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason.

Cleveland promoted former NFL signal-caller Bill Musgrave from senior offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach this offseason. Musgrave was Deion Sanders' teammate in San Francisco in 1994, leading one reporter to wonder if the move was simply a coincidence or if it means something more.

"The Browns hired Deion Sanders former teammate as a QB coach the same week they met with Shedeur Sanders," Cleveland sports media personality Nick Pedone wrote Sunday on X.

Pedone was responding to an upload by the Orange and Brown Report's Jeff Lloyd that said, "Jalen Milroe declared for the draft on January 2, 2025. Thirteen days later the #Browns promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator."

The Browns are strapped for a serious signal-caller, partly because of their costly investment in Deshaun Watson, which failed to deliver expected results. Watson is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last season and likely won't play at all next season.

Where could Shedeur Sanders wind up in the 2025 NFL Draft?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had the New York Giants taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick in this latest mock draft. That was before Big Blue added former No. 1 overall choice Jameis Winston last Friday.

"Even if the Giants land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they need to think about the future under center," Kiper wrote. "Rodgers is 41. Wilson is 36. Neither would be the long-term fix. That's why I still think the Giants could draft Sanders at No. 3."

Kiper added that having a seasoned, Super Bowl-winning veteran like Rodgers or Wilson lead the team at the start of the season would benefit Sanders. It would ease the pressure of being the franchise's face immediately, allowing him to get used to dissecting professional defenses.

"In Sanders, New York would get a super accurate passer (74% completion rate in 2024) who is tough as nails," Kiper said. "Despite taking the most sacks in the FBS over the past two seasons (94), he also tied for second in touchdown passes (64) during that time frame. Sanders could provide some QB stability to New York for the first time since Eli Manning was taking the snaps."

In Kiper's scenario, the Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders to take standout Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who they'd pair with Myles Garrett. Miami quarterback Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to Tennessee.

