Did Deion Sanders sign with the Cowboys? All that went down following the call with Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys let Mike McCarthy walk on Monday, opening the door for Deion Sanders to take over as coach possibly. Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," spoke with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones the same day, Fox Sports reported.

Sanders has been the coach of Colorado's football program for the past two seasons, posting a 13-12 record and leading likely first-round NFL draft picks Shedeur Sanders, his son, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Though he enjoys his spot with the Buffaloes, the elder Sanders was pleased to hear from Jones.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But, I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community."

McCarthy's contract expired on Jan. 8 after a 7-10 season. Jones, 82, chose to go a different route for Dallas. McCarthy's first season coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. He went 6-10 that year before three consecutive 12-5 showings.

"I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure," Jones said in a statement.

Is Deion Sanders the Cowboys' only option?

While Deion Sanders is the most notable candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' job, he's not the only one in the running. Sanders' talks with Jones have been informal, but there are a few others that the latter has also listened to.

The Cowboys virtually interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday and talked to former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh in person on Saturday. Moore has a track record with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott — he backed him up in 2017 and was the Cowboys' play-caller from 2019 until 2022.

Leslie Frazier, former coach of the Minnesota Vikings, is also slated to get an interview. Frazier was Buffalo's defensive coordinator in 2022.

Sanders, however, is arguably the hottest name out of all of them, the others being retreads or, in Moore's case, a potential first-time NFL head coach. Sanders played on Dallas' last Super Bowl team, and it's been nearly three decades since the Cowboys have been on that stage.

Jason Witten, a former Dallas tight end who reached 11 Pro Bowls, has also been floated as a candidate. Witten has no experience coaching at the college or pro levels.

Whether Sanders partakes in an interview with the Cowbooys is something to keep an eye out for.

