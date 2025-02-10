$45 million worth Deion Sanders shows love to Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl halftime show

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders enjoyed rapper Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Super Bowl LIX. Lamar has become the talk of the town after sweeping five awards at the Grammys last week. His 15-minute set at the Super Bowl showdown left fans in awe of his music.

One of Kendrick Lamar's biggest supporters is Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After witnessing his breathtaking halftime performance, Coach Prime took to social media on Sunday to congratulate the rapper on his success.

"@kendricklamar God bless u my brother! That's the way to do YOU! We are Proud of u man. You represented us WELL!," Coach Prime wrote.

Kendrick Lamar was accompanied by a fleet of dancers during his Super Bowl halftime show. He was introduced on stage by actor Samuel L. Jackson, who was wearing an Uncle Sam attire.

During his performance, the rapper was accompanied by American singer-songwriter SZA. She and Lamar both performed 'Luther' and 'All the Stars' together. The crowd was stunned by the surprise appearance of tennis legend Serena Williams on stage dancing to the tunes of 'They Not Like Us'.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance was kind of like the final nail in the coffin of his long-standing beef and rap feud with Drake. He used this opportunity to take a few digs at Drake and continue dancing to his victory in this feud.

The Kansas City Chiefs were already down 24-0 at halftime. After the game commenced following Kendrick Lamar's performance, the Eagles went on to prove their critics wrong and dominated the game, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 40-22 final score. QB Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP after recording 221 passing yards and three total TDs to secure the victory for his team.

Deion Sanders reveals biggest advice he gave his son Shedeur ahead of his NFL draft

Before the Super Bowl, Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders walked the red carpet during the NFL honors in New Orleans on Thursday. His sons Shedeur and Shilo are gearing up to begin their own professional journey in the NFL.

During an interview on the red carpet, the 2x Super Bowl champ was asked about the best advice that he gave Shedeur ahead of his upcoming draft.

"Just take one step at a time," Deion Sanders said. "And maximize your moments. Life consists of a multitude of moments and those of us that are on this stage right now, we maximized them. That's why we are here."

Shedeur is projected to be the first quarterback off the board by several draft experts. Despite him having a good meeting with the Titans during the Shrine Bowl week, it will be interesting to see if they utilize their No.1 pick on the quarterback in April.

