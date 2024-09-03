$45 million worth Deion Sanders takes new strides with his latest coffee brand ownership deal

Deion Sanders is expanding his $45 million empire with an exciting new partnership. The Colorado coach is now a co-owner of Blk & Bold, a coffee brand with a mission.

Founded in 2018, Blk & Bold isn’t just about great coffee—it’s about giving back. The company donates 5% of its profits to youth development and education programs.

Sanders shared the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“That's right. I am proud to partner with social enterprise, Blk and Bold specialty Coffee as their co-owner. That’s right I said co-owner and the social change leader.”

“Check us out in your local retailer,” he added. “If you don't see it, Baby, you got to ask for it. Or go online. Because you know why? We ain't hard to find.”

Founded by Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, Blk & Bold started as a small operation in a garage but has grown rapidly. Today, it’s in over 11,000 stores, including major retailers like Target and Amazon.

Sanders, who graduated from Talladega College in 2020 with a degree in Business Administration, is set to earn $5.7 million in his second year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Now, he’s using his platform to make an even bigger impact through his new coffee venture.

Deion Sanders is set to address the media for a big rivalry game

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders - Source: IMAGN

Coach Prime is set to address the media as the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for a big rivalry game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fresh off their 31-26 victory over North Dakota State in their season opener, the Buffs are 1-0 and looking to keep the momentum going. They’ll head to Lincoln for a highly anticipated Week 2 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Before the showdown, Coach Sanders will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation and strategy.

Last season, the Buffs dominated Nebraska with a 36-14 win in Boulder, and they're aiming for a repeat performance.

After Nebraska, the Buffs will take on Colorado State on Sept. 14.

