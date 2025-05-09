$45 million worth Deion Sanders unlocks new milestone after massive Colorado success

Deion Sanders is gearing up for his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. During the 2024 campaign, Coach Prime helped the team to a 9-4 record along with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars. He lost several key players this offseason while also bidding farewell to his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, in the 2025 NFL draft.

Amidst his offseason preparations, the $45 million worth coach (per Celebrity Net Worth) unlocked another new milestone in his CFB journey. According to a social media post by 'smacentertainment', Coach Prime is one of the nominees for the 2025 BET Awards in the Sportsman of the Year category.

The 2025 BET Awards will take place on June 9. It is scheduled to be hosted at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Apart from Deion Sanders, other nominees for Sportsman of the Year include:

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

During his debut campaign in Boulder, Coach Prime led the Buffs to a 4-8 record. He was named as Sports Illustrated's 2023 Sportsman of the Year despite slightly improving the team's record from the 1-11 campaign they had in 2022.

This offseason, Deion Sanders has made several changes to his coaching staff and roster to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. He brought in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the running back coach, while also adding retired NFL veterans like Andre Gurode and Domata Peko to develop the players on the team.

Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, was the Buffs' QB1 for the past two seasons. After his departure in this year's draft, he is relying on the talents of five-star freshman QB Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

Josh Pate dubs Deion Sanders as one of the most 'powerful' coaches

On Thursday, CFB insider Josh Pate highlighted Coach Prime's achievements so far with the program and also pointed out how he has a powerful voice that commands respect and success.

"While he's not done what Kirby or Ryan Day have done.....he did turn Colorado around. Virtually overnight," Pate said. "They won nine games last year, it's a really big deal."

"But also, if you're talking about voices carrying weight, who makes people shut up and listen more in this sport, from a head coach's perspective, than Deion Sanders right now?...Who out of the head coaching voices moves the needle beyond college football more right now than Deion Sanders?"

The Colorado Buffaloes begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29. It is scheduled to be played at home in Folsom Field, Boulder.

