$45M worth Coach Prime joins forces with Tom Brady’s ex-coach to polish Julian Lewis & Co’s skills during training

A new video emerged of Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and Byron Leftwich coordinating drills with their quarterbacks. The Colorado Buffaloes have begun spring training camp to prepare for the 2025 season. On Friday, "Well Off Media" shared a behind-the-scenes look at the quarterbacks doing their last practice before spring break.

Ad

Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter were featured showcasing their throwing skills as they competed for the starting quarterback position. Sanders evaluated both Leftwich players to see their progression.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Prime hopes to pick the best quarterback on the roster to lead the team to a successful season. Last year, the Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 record and were close to competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders played a key role in Colorado coming fourth in the Big 12 standings. He completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also had the fourth most passing yards and second in touchdown passes in the league.

Ad

On Dec. 28, Shedeur Sanders played his last game with his father in the team's 36–14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The former Buffaloes star is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, leaving Coach Prime to choose his successor.

Coach Prime's starting quarterback options for the 2025 season

Deion could be looking at either Lewis or Salter for the starting role on the team for the upcoming season. The video had other quarterbacks doing drills in the background. However, Lewis and Salter were the main focus and given the most highlights to showcase their ability in practice.

Ad

Lewis is expected to assume the role in his freshman year. He played for the Carrollton High School Trojans, where he had completed a career total of 736 passes for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns before joining Colorado. Shedeur Sanders has also supported Lewis joining the program and recently approved of the freshman using his touchdown celebration.

Salter has spoken openly about wanting to compete against Lewis for the starting role. He transferred to the Buffaloes from the Liberty Flames on Dec. 18. Salter finished last season with 147 completed passes for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his senior year, the experienced quarterback aims to start for Coach Prime and potentially raise his value for the 2026 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place