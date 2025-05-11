$45M worth Deion Sanders drops a 2-word comment as Shedeur Sanders throws dimes at minicamp

Shedeur Sanders is getting ready for life in the NFL. This week was the start of minicamps, and it was the first time that he practiced with the Cleveland Browns.

On Sunday, Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, posted a video of Shedeur throwing during camp on social media.

"Yes sir," Deion captioned.

Deion was impressed by what Shedeur did, which could put him into contention for the starting quarterback role for next season.

However, he'll have to beat three other quarterbacks: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who Cleveland picked in the third round.

The potential battle between Gabriel and Sanders for the QB1 job has intrigued a lot of fans. The consequences for the loser could be career-changing.

In a team with five quarterbacks on the roster, it is easy for those who do not deliver in training camps and practice sessions to be forgotten, and they may never step onto an NFL field.

Shedeur needs to go all in to prevent that person from being himself.

An NFL executive on Deion Sanders' role in the Shedeur Sanders draft fall

The fall of Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL draft from a potential top five pick to a fifth-round selection was one of the biggest talking points of the event, arguably getting more attention than Cam Ward being drafted at No. 1.

Multiple sources discussed why the downfall happened, including a USA Today story about Sanders' interview with the New York Giants.

It was also widely speculated that the actions of Deion Sanders played a role in teams deciding not to draft Shedeur. On Saturday, comments that an NFL executive made to USA Today confirmed this belief.

"I think his dad’s involvement hurt him," the executive said. "Some of the things his dad said, I think that weighed on people’s minds.”

Throughout the draft process, Deion consistently talked to the media, making comments that not only painted his son as the best quarterback in the class but also likely showed how much control he had over the process.

Deion brought with him a massive media circus, which may have turned teams off drafting Shedeur. Deion's involvement in the process is considered a key reason why his son fell to the fifth round.

