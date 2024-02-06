$45M worth Deion Sanders opens up about going from rags to riches via latest IG post - “Worst paid positions in the league”

Deion Sanders continues to inspire one and all, even in the offseason. A legendary figure in college football, he recently shared his journey from humble beginnings to success in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Via a video, Sanders recounted how he created the persona of “Prime Time” due to the low pay for defensive backs (DBs) in the NFL. At 19 years old, Deion was a college student playing both football and baseball. Agents were already pursuing him, and one of them handed him a pamphlet revealing NFL salaries. To his dismay, he discovered that DBs were among the lowest-paid positions in the league.

“One agent gave me a pamphlet that displayed how much everyone makes in the NFL,” Sanders said. “And to my surprise, I was like, darn it. My position is one of the worst paid positions in the league.”

The birth of “Prime Time” from rags to riches

Deion, who is worth $45 million, had already earned the nickname “Prime Time” during his high school basketball days. His license plate even bore the same moniker when he arrived at Florida State. He wasn't done there and continued to build his personal brand. Coach Prime revealed that he wrote quotes in his “little black book.”

“The best thing since peanut butter and jelly” and “I’m all that in a bag of chips” became part of his repertoire.

Despite the lack of social media and cell phones back then, the Colorado Buffaloes HC knew he had to stand out. The room was divided, some wanted to see him fail, while others wanted him to succeed, but his mantra was clear:

“You want to see me win. Get there. Where? You won’t see me. I got you,” Deion Sanders said.

What was Deion Sanders' initial contract?

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes

According to Spotrac.com, Deion Sanders' contract in the initial days of his football career was around the following:

#1 Atlanta Falcons (1989–1993)

Prime Time was the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He signed a 5-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons worth $5,225,000.

#2 San Francisco 49ers (1994)

Sanders played for the 49ers under a 1-year contract worth $1,134,000.

#3 Dallas Cowboys (1995–1999)

Prime Time joined the Cowboys and signed a 7-year contract valued at $34,983,999.

#4 Contract renewal with Dallas Cowboys (1999)

In 1999, Sanders renewed his contract with the Cowboys for 5 years at $51,500,000. Unfortunately, in 2000, he was released due to salary-cap constraints.

#5 Washington Redskins (2000)

Coach Prime briefly played for the Redskins, signing a 7-year contract worth $56,125,000. However, he spent only one season with them in 2000.

#6 Baltimore Ravens (2004–2005)

Sanders returned to the NFL and signed a 1-year contract with the Ravens for $1,500,000, and he played in every game during the 2005 season.

