WATCH: $5 million worth Deion Sanders Jr shows off brand new luxury merch in latest social media post

Deion Sanders Jr., the scion of football legend Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to showcase the latest offerings from his merchandise brand, Well Off Forever.

Expand Tweet

The clothing company doesn't merely dabble in fashion but also blends the spirit of the Colorado Buffaloes with high-end apparel. Caps and hoodies, adorned with highlights and promotions of the Buffaloes, are the centerpiece of this collection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In addition to overseeing the Well Off Forever brand, he owns "Well Off Media," a YouTube channel that works as the social media and PR arm for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes program.

This multifaceted approach allows Deion Jr. to curate and broadcast content related to CU Buffs football, leveraging his family's success and creating a brand synonymous with affluence.

Deion Sanders' financial ventures

Coach Prime, with a net worth of $45 million per Forbes, has strategically allocated his wealth, including substantial investments in the stock market.

Reports indicate that Sanders holds stocks in renowned brands such as Apple, Adobe and Microsoft, amounting to approximately $10 million or 20% of his overall net worth.

Additionally, Sanders entered the sports business arena in 2006 by acquiring ownership of the Arena Football Team, the Austin Wranglers.

Sanders' foray into fashion is evident with the launch of his own brand, "PRIME." The collaboration with eyewear brand Blenders resulted in the creation of the Prime 21 sunglasses.

Notably, a jab at Sanders' fashion sense by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell led to a windfall, with the shades raking in $5 million in sales.

Sanders' real estate portfolio further contributes to his financial standing. With properties across the United States, including Texas, New York and California, Sanders generates an estimated $1.1 million annually by renting out these properties. He also owns a $3.97 million Rocky Mountain mansion in Colorado.

Deion Sanders' perspective on NIL

Deion Sanders has offered insights into the evolving landscape of name, image and likeness deals for college athletes.

In a recent YouTube video by Well Off Media, Coach Prime challenged the prevailing narrative surrounding NIL, emphasizing the prevalence of collectives rather than individual deals.

He asserted that the term "NIL" has been misconstrued, with many athletes participating in collective funding rather than individual sponsorship agreements.

“NIL is not really what you think it is, all these kids aren't getting NIL,” Deion Sanders said. “These kids are getting collectives. Collectives is if we took an offering up in this classroom, we passed the bucket like a church … that's a collective. NIL is a name, image and likeness.”

This perspective challenges the widely held belief that college athletes universally benefit from the NIL opportunities.