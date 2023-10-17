Joe Montana, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made an appearance Saturday as his alma mater, Notre Dame, hosted the USC Trojans in a 48-20 win.

Montana, affectionately referred to as "Joe Cool," is known for winning four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers in his 16-season NFL career. What is less known is his beginning at Notre Dame in 1974.

Acknowledging his love for his roots and alma mater, Montana shared a picture with his family with a nostalgic caption on Instagram:

"Feels good to be back in South Bend with my family and @ndfootball."

Montana led Notre Dame to the national championship in 1977 after beginning the season as the No. 3 quarterback. He returned as a fifth-year senior for a 9-3 mark and a Cotton Bowl victory in 1978, rallying the Fighting Irish from a 34-12 deficit to a 35-34 win over Houston by scoring three touchdowns in the last quarter.

His NFL calling came in 1979. The San Fransisco 49ers drafted him in the third round as the 82nd overall pick. However, a legendary career followed, and he is considered to be one of the greatest QBs of all time.

Notre Dame beats USC Trojans as Caleb Williams disappoints

USC's vulnerabilities were surprising under the South Bend lights. The No. 10 Trojans crumbled 48-20 to No. 21 Notre Dame. The Trojans (6-1) fell to 18th, while Notre Dame (6-2) moved up to 15th.

Three early interceptions by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams paved the way for a 24-6 Notre Dame halftime lead. Williams cleaned up his act in the second half. The USC offense improved, but the Trojans never closed the gap.

A touchdown by running back MarShawn Lloyd was swiftly answered by Notre Dame's 46-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to Chris Tyree. This once again exposed the much-criticized USC defense. Even freshman Zachariah Branch's spectacular punt return that set up a Williams touchdown pass to Brenden Rice couldn't rejuvenate the Trojans' hopes.

In the fourth quarter, Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price made his way for a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to seal USC's fate.