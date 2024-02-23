$5.8 million valued Steve Sarkisian's Rollingwood property splurges Texas HC's royalty in Austin; now it's on sale!

Right after making a strong appearance in the College Football Playoff, Steve Sarkisian is trying to make a huge splash outside of the gridiron field. The head coach of the Longhorns and his wife, Loreal, have put their lavish Austin mansion on the market.

The current asking price for this mansion with six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is a whopping $5.8 million. Located at 3300 Park Hills Drive, the mansion is just under half an acre and is 5,331 square feet, which makes it $1,100 per square foot.

Located in the posh neighborhood of Rollingwood, the house was built in 2014 and went under renovation in 2021. The angular white facade with large windows and stone accents gives the house the appearance of a contemporary masterpiece.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The beautiful property of the Steve Sarkisian in Rollingwood.

With a kitchen that flows into the living room and a sitting area that opens into a pool and hot tub, the mansion is fit for hosting cozy dinners and smashing parties. The property reappeared on the market after being listed in 2022, with an asking price of $7.5 million. The reason for the price drop is that Austin's residential market has crashed.

Steve Sarkisian bagged a lucrative contract extension at UT

The Texas Longhorns football coach may invest in many such properties because the University of Texas System Board of Regents presented him with a four-year contract extension that places him among some of the highest-paid coaches in the landscape.

Steve Sarkisian came to UT in January 2021, and after successfully leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff in 2023, he was rewarded for his powerful efforts. Steve Sarkisian's new contract will almost double his current earnings, which he will keep accumulating till 2023.

He will be paid $10.3 million in the first year of his new contract, which will increase by $100,000 annually to $10.9 million in the final year. This is a massive jump from the $5.6 million he earned in 2023.

Steve Sarkisian's vision was to completely revamp the roster. His attempts have resulted in top-five recruiting rankings in each of the past two signing classes.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me. It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas," Sarkisian said.

It looks like the coach has already planned various positive outcomes for himself and the Longhorns.