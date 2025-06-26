5 days after Savion Hiter's Tennessee visit, insider drops hint on No. 1 RB's final two teams

Five-star Class of 202 6prospect Savion Hiter has narrowed down his college picks to Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee. He wrapped up his official visit to Josh Huepel's Volunteers over the weekend, and the recruiting circuit is keeping tabs on his commitment announcement.

On3 Recruits interviewed VolQuest's Austin Price regarding Hiter's college decision, and he hinted at two strong college programs.

"I think Tennessee, it's still a two-team race," Price said on Thursday (06:33).

"I think, it's Tennesee, it's Michigan. Everybody else is to me way behind and those are the two teams that have separated. I think it's really close. I think, you know the question is, for me is when does he announce? When does he decide? There's a notion out there that he's going to wait until September."

On3's Steve Wiltfong also had a similar prediction, with Huepel and Sherrone Moore's programs being the top contenders.

"It's Michigan and Tennessee when all is said and done," Wiltfong said.

Hiter is the No. 11 prospect in the nation, the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2026 and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia (according to the On3 Industry Rankings). As a high school junior, he recorded 199 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

Can Michigan land five-star RB Savion Hiter

Sherrone Moore has shown intent to land Savion Hiter, with Jonathon Brown as the only running back in Michigan's 2026 class. Last season, the Wolverines flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, with a reported $10 million NIL deal. Hiter is also reportedly expecting a financial package.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Hiter is expecting a NIL deal between $600,000 and $800,000 for his freshman year. If he's successful in bagging that amount, he might become the highest-earning running back in the Class of 2026.

Additionally, Hiter consulted with King Consulting and Adam McCann of Jordan Sports Group. They have a strong working relationship with Michigan general manager Sean Magee.

"He (Hiter) fits their Michigan Man puzzle," McCann said on Friday, via On3. "I think he screams everything they want out of a kid and family."

Will Moore land his first five-star prospect in the 2026 class? It will be interesting to see how Hiter's recruiting saga unfolds.

