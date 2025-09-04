5 QBs under most pressure that desperately need big wins in Week 2 of college football ft. Arch Manning

Week 2 of the college football season is upon us. After an interesting first week, there are already some quarterbacks who are in desperation for a win to help their status and team.

Here are five quarterbacks who need a win this weekend.

Five quarterbacks who need a win in Week 2

1. Arch Manning (Texas Longhorns)

Manning is definitely the player whose status as a top quarterback took the biggest hit after Week 1. Manning struggled against an Ohio State defense that looks to be the best in the country. Luckily, this week's game against San Jose State should be much easier for Manning.

2. Ty Simpson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

In his first start for the Crimson Tide, Simpson threw for 254 yards with two touchdowns, which is a good debut performance. However, Alabama was easily defeated by Florida State. A win this weekend will be Simpson's first and will slightly put the pressure off Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

3. CJ Carr (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Carr made his first appearance for the Fighting Irish against the Miami Hurricanes last weekend. While this performance was promising at times, Carr has gone on to say that he "wasn't good enough." To help the Fighting Irish's playoff hopes, Carr is going to need to lead his team to victory versus Texas A&M this weekend.

4. Avery Johnson (Kansas State Wildcats)

Johnson has not had the best start to the season. First, videos of his family fighting after the Ireland game defeat to Iowa State overshadow any of his highlights. Last week, despite putting up strong numbers versus North Dakota, the Wildcats were just lucky enough to win.

Johnson needs a good performance against Army this weekend to make the narrative around him more positive.

5. Nico Iamaleava (UCLA Bruins)

After the drama surrounding his departure from Tennessee in the offseason, Iamaleava had the chance to prove himself as the new UCLA quarterback. He had an awful performance in the loss to Utah. He simply needs a win to prove to doubters that he made the right decision.

