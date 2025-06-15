5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. drops 3-word comment during highly anticipated Alabama visit

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. continued his recruitment process over the weekend, sharing a photo on X following his visit to Alabama. The Class of 2026 prospect was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to check out the Crimson Tide program. He posted a picture of himself, his younger brother and a few Alabama players.

The photo showed Arrington dressed in full Tide gear, wearing their signature crimson and white. Standing beside him was his younger brother Braylen, a football player in the Class of 2032, as listed on his Instagram profile.

Also in the picture were Alabama freshman cornerbacks Dijon Lee Jr. and Chuck McDonald III, among others. Lee and McDonald were highly regarded prospects in the Class of 2025.

Arrington added a three-word message.

“Cali db love 🤞🏽🐘,” Arrington tweeted.

According to ESPN, Arrington is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California. The visit to the Crimson Tide is one of several he has on his schedule. He already went to Washington and Oregon, and he’s scheduled to visit USC and Texas A&M in the coming days. Arrington will announce his college decision on July 5.

Brandon Arrington Jr. met with Alabama WR Ryan Williams during his visit

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are assembling another strong recruiting class. In the 2024 cycle, the program landed wide receiver Ryan Williams, who earned the freshman All-American honors last season.

The program has turned its focus to the Class of 2026 and Brandon Arrington, and early signs of chemistry between the two players are already apparent.

During his visit on Saturday, Arrington shared a video from inside the Crimson Tide locker room featuring him and Williams waving at the camera.

Arrington does not have a defined position for college yet. However, the coaching staff of the program that lands him will likely evaluate him based on where he can contribute the most.

According to 247Sports, Arrington is the No. 29 prospect in the 2026 class. ESPN ranks him higher, at No. 14 nationally. He's also a track athlete.

