5-star WR Quincy Porter joins Jeremiah Smith in elite category

Quincy Porter has shed his black stripe to earn his Ohio State Buckeyes roster spot. On Saturday, Ohio State shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) during spring training camp to announce that the wide receiver achieved recognition for his efforts.

Ad

According to Eleven Warriors ' Chase Brown, Porter joined his teammates Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as the fastest in their class to shed their black stripes. In the video, the freshman wide receiver expressed gratitude for being recognized for his hard work.

"I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, coach Hart, coach Jordan, and everybody that helped me throughout this journey. Go Bucks," Porter said (0:15 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

He's the sixth player on the 2025 roster, including cornerback Miles Lockhart and tight end Max Klare, to shed their black stripe for the upcoming season.

After playing three seasons for the Bergen Catholic High School Crusaders, the freshman wide receiver signed with the Buckeyes. He caught133 receptions for 2,624 yards and 38 touchdowns in high school.

Last year, the freshman helped the Crusaders finish with an 11-1 record and win the New Jersey Non-Public A state championship for the third consecutive year. He finished his senior year with 57 receptions for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ad

The rookie hopes to play a role in the team's offense alongside Smith.

Ohio State wide receiver options for 2025 with Jeremiah Smith & Quincy Porter

Ohio State will have several key wide receivers returning to help the team compete for another national title. After his impressive freshman year, Smith is expected to play an important role in the offense. He led Ohio State in receiving yards last season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ad

One of the highlights of his rookie season was the 41-21 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Smith finished with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate is another wide receiver who could play a significant role in the offense. In his sophomore year, he had 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. One of his best performances last season was in the Buckeyes' 21-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 26. Tate led the Buckeyes to victory with four receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State also has wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Bryson Rodgers, who could have more opportunities to play than last year. The addition of Porter may be what the team needs to have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place