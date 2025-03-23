"5 straight losses loading": Fans make predictions for Ohio State as Ryan Day's team begins spring practice

Ryan Day finally ended Ohio State's national championship drought last season. He took over as the head coach in 2019 and won his first natty with the program in his sixth season. The Buckeyes finished their campaign with a 14-2 record, with their only losses coming against Oregon and arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

After a successful campaign winning the natty, Ryan Day and his team are in the middle of their spring practices. On Sunday, the Buckeyes' X page shared a clip showing off how the players are preparing to defend their national title in the upcoming season. The edit showed off the team's former five-star quarterback prospect Julian Sayin and his throwing abilities on the field.

Fans share their reactions to Ohio State's offseason preparations in the comments section. Some felt that Ryan Day and his team would not enjoy the same success this year.

"5 straight losses loading," a fan said.

"No completed passes are showin in the making of this ridiculously stupid video. Is Sayin the next Handoff Merchant," another fan said.

"Motion losing to Michigan all 2020s," one fan said.

Others expressed their excitement to see Julian Sayin as the potential starting quarterback of the Buckeyes while cheering the team on for their upcoming season.

"Show me the super Sayin throwing to the alien," one fan said.

"Whole lotta Sayin," another fan said.

"GO BUCKS!!!," a fan said.

Competing for the natty will not be enough to suffice the Buckeyes fanbase this upcoming season. Ryan Day has to address another red on his ledger, his four-game losing streak to the Michigan Wolverines.

Last season, they lost 13-10 at home, which led to him receiving a lot of backlash and criticism. It will be interesting to see if Day can finally end this streak and turn the tide on their rivals in 2025.

Ryan Day adds former Ohio State player to the coaching staff

Nate Ebner played for the Buckeyes during his collegiate career. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Patriots before playing his final season with the Giants in 2021.

On Monday, Ryan Day announced that the 3x Super Bowl champion is joining his coaching staff as the new special teams quality control coach. While speaking with the media, Day heaped praise on Ebner and stated that he is excited to work together with him.

"This is a guy who was really self-made as you know and turned out to have a great career in the NFL," Day said. "He was a big part of special teams. He can have an impact on the safety room. He can have an impact on special teams. He's somebody that's now trying to make the transition from player to coach, so it's great to have him around."

Day and the Ohio State will begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30. It will be interesting to see if they can go on to compete for another national championship trophy or fall short of their expectations.

