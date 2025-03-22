"You can tell he's a football guy": JD PicKell has perfect reaction to Ryan Day's viral throwing clip

Ryan Day is on cloud nine after Ohio State defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to lift the golden trophy in 2025. Day ended the Buckeyes' quest for a national championship in the last 10 years. It was Urban Meyer who managed to win the title in 2014 and despite being a top program, Day & Co. couldn't make the best of the opportunity when it mattered the most.

Ad

Now it's a fresh season for Day to defend his championship. He was overseeing the spring practice at the Buckeyes facility, where a clip of him slinging the ball went viral.

It was a perfect throw and analysts like JD PicKell were quick to react to how well Day knows his game. The spiral and the accuracy were on point. Pickell joked about how Day could still make the team amid rising uncertainties around Ohio State's QB1 spot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He put out this clip on his social media page of Ryan day, back shoulder, King dude, getting the arm loose. You can tell he's a football guy,” PicKell said [Timestamp - 32:53 ].

“He said you must forgot who I was. Quarterback battle. Never heard of her. When you want something done right, you go do it yourself, Ryan Day. Setting records at New Hampshire."

Ad

"Y'all must forgot me and Chip Kelly, when I was his quarterback, I was doing good, hunting numbers baby. Tavien St Clair, Julian sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, no, no. Ryan day, starting week one for Ohio State baby. Nice spiral on there, making it look effortless,” he added.

Ad

Julian Sayin could potentially start for Ryan Day in 2025

Will Howard will depart to the NFL this year, leaving a big void in the Buckeyes’ room. Looking at the current status of Ohio State's QB room, Julian Sayin could potentially start for the program unless Ryan Day pulls out a Will Howard-like move in the spring portal where a veteran star makes his way to the team.

While speaking to the reporters this week, Day remained unfazed about the current situation. He looked optimistic and mentioned being in the best state ever. He is in the hunt for the best replacement for Howard and has almost 20 weeks to finally make the call.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place