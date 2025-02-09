CFB analyst sees Julian Sayin winning over Ryan Day and Ohio State’s QB job in post Will Howard era

After winning the National Championship, the Ohio State Buckeyes will need to retool their starting lineup, including a quarterback, where Julian Sayin is expected to replace Will Howard.

On3 college football insider JD Pickell believes the former Alabama transfer will take the job despite the Buckeyes having other talented quarterbacks on the roster in Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair.

“What I have a hard time overlooking is all the buzz we had this time last year around Julian Sayin. Remember, he commits to Bama, goes to Bama, enrolls at Bama, and then Sayin retires, he short-term signee hits the portal, ends up at Ohio State, and I mean, all spring the hot take was like ‘is Julian Sayin going to push for the job right now?’” JD Pickell said (2:58).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sayin is the only quarterback on the Ohio State roster who threw a pass in 2024. Devin Brown, Will Howard’s backup, transferred to the California Golden Bears, while Kienholz saw some action in 2023, completing 10-for-22 for 111 yards.

The biggest X-factor is St. Clair. The Bellefontaine High School product is a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2025.

Another factor to consider is the supporting cast at Ohio State. While key contributors like Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are gone, Jeremiah Smith, considered one of the top players in college football, will still be in Columbus this season.

“To me when you got Jeremiah Smith, the best player in college football, you play whoever does the best job getting him the football and I believe Julian Sayin with his skill set… he probably deserves to be the guy,”

Whoever ends up starting for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will have to work with a new offensive coordinator, as Chip Kelly left Columbus to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Julian Sayin is already generating Heisman buzz

Despite not being named the starter yet, Julian Sayin is already in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Carlsbad, California native is currently the seventh favorite to win the most prestigious award at +1650.

While Sayin was one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2024, he saw limited playing time last year and is a bit of an unknown.

He will have some weapons, including Jeremiah Smith, who currently has the fourth shortest odds to win the Heisman (+1400).

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is currently listed at +800, making him the early favorite to win the award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place