“It’s unfair the hype that’s been put on Arch Manning”: CFB insider sympathizes with Texas star while picking Julian Sayin over him

College football insider Jake Crain believes that Julian Sayin will end up being a better player overall than Arch Manning in college football.

On his program, "Crain & Company" over the weekend, the topic of the Longhorns vs. Buckeyes facing off in Week 1 of the college football schedule next season was discussed. The matchup will feature two quarterbacks who are taking over for their predecessors at major programs. Crain said he expects Ohio State's Sayin to "blow Arch manning out of the water" when it's all said and done.

"I think it's unfair the hype that's been put on Arch Manning," Crain said. "I think it's unfair. I think he's going to be a good player for Texas. He's going to be in Steve Sarkisian's offense, but Julian Sayin, I think, could actually be the generational young player in this group of young guys across the country.

"Julian Sayin, when you look at a fit, where you look at where you are, ability and Chip Kelly is your OC, coming off the momentum of a national championship in a year where your offensive line was good, but they weren't amazing ... I think Julian Sayin will be a better player overall, and he is going to blow Arch Manning out of the water Week 1 at home."

Arch Manning and Julian Sayin take over powerhouse programs in 2025

Arch Manning will be taking over the starting quarterback role for the Longhorns in 2025 after Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL draft. Ewers led Texas to two semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff. Many are expecting the arguably more talented Manning to do more for the storied program.

With two Super Bowl-winning uncles who came before him in Eli and Peyton Manning, there are a ton of expectations being thrown on Arch as he prepares to take the helm in Texas. While Manning hasn't been a full-time starter for Texas yet, he has significantly more playing experience than Sayin at the collegiate level. Manning was a regular fixture in offensive game plans for UT all season.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Sayin, on the other hand, has only ever attempted 12 passes in his college football career, completing just five of them, one being for a touchdown. 2025 will be his coming-out party. However, he will have a talented supporting cast around him to help make things move smoother.

When Sayin and Manning do go head-to-head, however, it could be the beginning of what has the potential to be a storied rivalry for seasons to come.

