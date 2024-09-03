“5 years of you and me!”: Penn State QB Drew Allar and GF Emma Bush celebrate 5 years of togetherness with a romantic collage

Drew Allar and his girlfriend Emma Bush are celebrating another year of being together. The two lovebirds have been dating since September 2019 and are now celebrating the fifth year of a deep romantic relationship.

Bush is a student of Ohio State University and a member of the Tri Delta Sorority & Fraternity. She's been a pillar of strength for the Penn State quarterback since their relationship began.

To celebrate their anniversary, Bush assembled several pictures of her and Allar right from their high school days in a collage, which she posted on her Instagram story. She captioned the post:

“5 years of you and me."

Credit: Emma Bush Instagram Story

James Franklin commented on Drew Allar´s improvement

Drew Allar started the 2024 college football season on a brilliant note on Saturday, leading Penn State to a 34-12 victory over West Virginia. The major improvement in the quarterback’s play was evident in the game, as he displayed more mobility and a much better physical prowess.

On Monday, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin gave his view on Allar’s improvements this season. When asked if Allar was different this year, Franklin said:

“I think part of it, too, right is, it’s year two for him as the starting quarterback and year three in the program, so he shouldn’t look the same.

“You shouldn’t behave the same. There should be growth. There should be more confidence, there should be more swagger because he’s earned that. Confidence is something you earn.”

The new leadership role at Penn State

Drew Allar was voted as a captain this season by Penn State players and coaches, a testament to their confidence in his leadership. However, the quarterback acknowledges that he isn’t naturally the most vocal or demonstrative figure within the program.

Recognizing this, he has consciously challenged himself to step up in that capacity, pushing beyond his comfort zone to embrace a more assertive leadership role.

"There are situations where that’s OK to happen, just showing the guys I have emotion, that fire, like everybody else," Allar said after the game on Saturday. "It’s something I’m always working on. You definitely have to pick your spots with that."

Allar led Penn State to a 10-3 record in 2023 and will be hoping to achieve something better this season. The Nittany Lions are aiming to secure a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, and the quarterback’s performance will be crucial to this.

