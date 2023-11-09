$50,000,000 worth Joe Burrow picks LSU over Ohio State to "claim him" as a QB in NFL

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. He has led the Cincinnati Bengals in their resurgence, getting the team its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, and that alone would give him a place in Ohio history. But what about his college football career?

Burrow, an Ames, Iowa native, was a part of Ohio State but barely played for the school. However, he had a stellar year with LSU, winning the national championship and the Heisman Trophy in 2019. Fans of both schools claim him as their own. But what does Joe Burrow think about the issue?

The Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow settled the debate once and for all. In a recent press conference, he was asked who among the Ohio State Buckeyes and the LSU Tigers can claim him as their own. Burrow first put it on the schools to decide, but when prodded further, he said:

“I always say I went to school at Ohio State, I played football at LSU. That’s how I think about it.”

Burrow, now $50 million worth, joined Ohio State in 2015 but made 10 appearances for the Buckeyes as QB2 to J.T. Barret. After graduating from the school, the quarterback transferred to LSU in 2018, where he became a starter and formally announced his arrival on the scene.

Joe Burrow and his LSU exploits

Joe Burrow had to wait for his turn in college football. He had transferred into the Tigers program after getting frustrated with sitting on the bench with the Buckeyes. Burrow graduated from Ohio State with a consumer and family financial services degree. But after his graduate transfer to the Tigers, he immediately started playing.

Burrow helped the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a Fiesta Bowl win over the UCF Knights in 2018. But it was the 2019 season where everybody understood who Burrow was. He led the Tigers to an unbeaten record and a win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Burrow left Alabama QB Jalen Hurts behind to claim the Heisman Trophy that season. He then went on to win the college football national championship after a victory over the Clemson Tigers.

And now he is up there competing with the best in the NFL.