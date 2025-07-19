  • home icon
50 Y/O Lane Kiffin shows off ripped physique during fiery celebration to pickleball win against son Knox & kids 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 19, 2025 06:05 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin is preparing for his sixth season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Since taking over in 2020, he has put up a 44-18 overall record with the team. The Rebels have won three bowl games under his regime, but have yet to make a playoff appearance.

Amid his preparations for year six, Lane Kiffin took some time off to spend time with his son Knox. On Friday, the coach shared a clip of himself enjoying a game of pickleball with the kids on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram, fans can see Kiffin showing off his competitive side despite playing a friendly game. After winning against his son and other kids, the Ole Miss coach did not hesitate to engage in a grandiose celebration while showing off his physique.

"Yes, LetsGO!" Kiffin said. "This is how it's going to start, this is how it's going to end. These little kids. Get off my court!"
Last season, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels finished with a 10-3 overall record. They participated in the Gator Bowl showdown, where they secured a 52-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Rebels also boasted one of the best defensive stat lines last season. However, it was not enough for them to qualify for the 12-team college football playoffs.

Josh Pate expresses concerns over Lane Kiffin's 2025 season

During an episode of his eponymous show, CFB analyst Josh Pate shared his thoughts on the Rebels' upcoming 2025 campaign. He talked about Kiffin's team and the potential they have heading into year six under his regime.

"The biggest question about this team to me is defensive regression," Pate said (Timestamp: 3:45 onwards). "It's going to happen. Last year, they were second defensively in points per game allowed. They were second defensively in rushing yards allowed per game. They were first in the country in sacks.
"They will fall off. I'm just questioning how much they're going to fall off. Because if Golding still has that team playing like a top 15 defense, they could win the league if Austin Simmons is what I think he's going to be," he added.
The Rebels lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart in this year's NFL draft. With Austin Simmons as the projected starter in 2025, this raises the question of the efficiency of the offense under a new signal caller. They begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against Georgia State on Aug. 30.

How do you think the Ole Miss Rebels will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

