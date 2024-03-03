Deion Sanders announced the release date of his second motivational book, "Elevate and Dominte: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field." The book that can help readers win on and off the field will be launched on March 12, 2024.

Coach Prime recently made a second announcement regarding the book launch that surprised his fans. The Colorado head coach announced he would go on a book tour to ten different places in America.

“It's gonna be quick but effective ... We are hitting New York, Atlanta, Dallas.. it sounds like all of the cities that played for the team.. The Yankees, the Falcons, the Cowboys and Boulder Colorado that is home for me now,” Coach Prime said.

“And you know I recorded the audio version. I recorded the audio version, so you could feel it, you could embrace it and it feels the words are touching you.”

Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $50 million, was one of the most successful cornerbacks in the NFL's history. He also impressed in the MLB and later made a name for himself in the coaching ranks.

After three amazing years at JSU, Sanders took the Colorado job wanting to uplift the team. The Buffaloes experienced a rocky season with a 4-3 start, but that was still better than winning just one game in 2022.

What was missing from Deion Sanders' second book?

Sanders' fans will pounce on the opportunity to buy his second self-help book, now available for pre-order on Amazon.

But as per 5280, Coach Prime refrains from using anecdotes from his initial years as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach to support his points. Therefore, Spencer Campbell from 5280 took it upon himself to suggest some new ideas.

Spencer suggested Sanders should've preached about starting his morning by fueling the body with protein. The 56-year-old went around Boulder to review his favorite restaurants and breakfast places that served steak and egg whites.

Spencer also advised Sanders to make "confidence your natural odor." And Neon Deion has shown confidence, despite losing against the Oregon Ducks in a 42-6 game.