$54 million richer Coach Prime set to earn way more than his career NFL earnings after massive CU extension 

Coach Prime has not only become the fourth highest-paid college coach in the country, but astonishingly, his contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes is worth more than what he earned during his entire Hall of Fame playing career.

Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension on Friday. During his entire playing career, which lasted 12 seasons between 1989 and 2005 (Sanders didn’t play from 2001 to 2003) he earned $33.6 million.

Sure, there is inflation to consider as well as the salary cap in the NFL, which was considerably lower than it is today as the league has grown more profitable by the season.

However, the salary disparity still shows how coaches' and players' salaries have evolved in the last 30 years. Coach Prime’s impact goes beyond the football field, as Colorado reported a considerable increase in applications since the former Atlanta Falcons player arrived.

On the field, the Buffaloes went from a 1-11 record before Coach Prime arrived to a 9-4 season and a trip to the Alamo Bowl last year. The team has also attracted some top talent, with Julian Lewis, the nation’s 10th-ranked high school quarterback prospect committing to the Buffaloes. They also secured top transfers Kaidon Salter and Jaheim Oatis through the portal.

Coach Prime is entering his third season in Boulder, and they're looking even stronger than last season.

Coach Prime could earn even more through incentives

The $54 million contract gets even better for Deion Sanders with numerous incentives.

Perhaps the most appealing bonus would trigger if the Buffaloes win the Big 12 Championship Game or play in the first round of the CFP, earning him $400,000. An additional $50,000 would be earned if the team wins in the first round of the CFP.

If the Buffaloes earn a CFP first-round bye, the bonus would be $450,000. Coach Prime would earn $100,000 for appearing in the CFP semifinals, $200,000 for making it to the title game, and $250,000 for winning a national championship.

There is also a $150,000 incentive for winning nine games, with an additional $100,000 for each win after that. If the Buffaloes play in a bowl game outside of the CFP, there would also be a $150,000 bonus.

As for individual accolades, he could be getting $75,000 if he is named Big 12 Coach of the Year and $150,000 if he is honored as the National Coach of the Year.

