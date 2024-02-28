Tim Tebow married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2020. The former Denver Broncos quarterback proposed to his then-girlfriend in 2019 and a year later, the two tied the knot in a ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

When he announced the news of his engagement with the Miss Universe 2017 on Instagram, Tebow wrote:

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Before dating the South African native, he was in a relationship with another Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated model, Olivia Culpo. However, their relationship came under scrutiny when Us Weekly reported that Culpo broke up with Tim Tebow because of his chastity vow.

After his breakup with Culpo, the former NFL star, who has a net worth of $5 million per Clutch Points, expressed his desire to adopt children from every continent. In 2077, while talking to PEOPLE, Tebow said:

“I want to adopt so badly. I can’t wait. It’s definitely something I see in my future.”

“You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal,” he said. “I want to sit around the dinner table every night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

Tim Tebow and wife took an unconventional road

The former Heisman Trophy winner won two BCS National Championship awards and then had a memorable stint in the NFL before joining the ESPN network as a broadcaster.

After also delving his hands into baseball, filmmaking, and philanthropy, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh entered the wellness world.

The two signed with Restore Hyper Wellness, a quickly growing network of wellness studios.

“Taking care of yourself every day should be something that you look forward to and Restore makes that possible,” Demi-Leigh Tebow said in 2022 (h/t Forbes).

Both Tebow and his wife believed that their backgrounds as athletes and fitness enthusiasts made the partnership feel natural.