Without a doubt, Tim Tebow is one of the most well-known athletes ever. He has a rather likable personality and could make some exciting plays on the football field from time to time.

Tebow enjoyed a legendary collegiate career with the Florida Gators. He won the national championship as a freshman, although he backed up starting quarterback Chris Leak.

The following season, Tebow became the Gators' starting QB and threw for 3,286 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns, which is insane for a quarterback. That year, he became the first sophomore in history to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Tim Tebow won another championship during his junior season as he was named the BCS National Championship Game MVP in 2009. He later finished his four-year Florida career with 9,285 passing yards and 88 touchdown passes. He rushed for 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns as well.

Tim Tebow goes from the Sunshine State to the Mile High City

Tim Tebow was drafted by Denver in 2010.

The Denver Broncos selected Tebow with the 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he started three of his nine games. He produced 654 passing yards and five touchdown passes while rushing for 227 yards and six TDs.

2011 would be the best season of Tebow's short-lived NFL career. The Jacksonville, Florida, native started 11 games, throwing for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also ran for 660 yards and six scores.

More importantly, he helped lead Denver to the playoffs. The team knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-33, during the Wild Card round. In that game, Tebow threw for 316 yards and came up with an unforgettable 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas during overtime.

However, the Broncos were blown out by the New England Patriots, 45-10, during the divisional round.

The Broncos signed Peyton Manning during the 2012 offseason, which meant "Tebow Time" had come to an end in Denver. Tebow was then traded to the New York Jets for fourth and sixth-round draft picks. He would play one year with the Jets, backing up starter Mark Sanchez.

Tim Tebow later had stints with the New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015), but was released by both teams before the regular season began.

After being out of the league for six years, Tebow joined his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end in May 2021. However, he was cut three months later, ending his NFL career for good.

