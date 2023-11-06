$6,000,000 worth former Heisman winner Ricky Williams gets honored by Texas Longhorns in Week 10

Former Texas running back Ricky Williams was honored by the Longhorns on Saturday to commemorate 25 years since his 1998 Heisman Trophy win. Williams walked out at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Williams is only one of the two Heisman winners the Longhorns have produced, with the other being 1977 winner Earl Campbell.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The University of Texas Longhorns showcased its deep appreciation for Ricky Williams, a player who etched his name in the annals of football history.

The ceremony, which marked a significant milestone for both the university and the star, was a poignant affair. Williams was presented with a plaque that encapsulated his stellar contributions to the university and the sport of football.

Williams, who once again graced the hallowed turf of the stadium, received a resounding standing ovation from the crowd. The cheers and applause of the fans echoed the appreciation they held for this legendary Longhorn.

The matchup itself was full of exciting football, as No. 7 Texas needed overtime to beat No. 23 Kansas State 33-30.

Ricky Williams: A football icon

Ricky Williams' legacy in college football and the NFL is undeniable. He clinched the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1998, a testament to his exceptional skills on the field.

Following his college career, Williams continued to shine in the NFL, cementing his status as one of the greatest running backs in history. His impressive career statistics, including 6,279 career rushing yards, still place him among the elite ranks of football legends.

In 1998, Williams embarked on a historic college football season, amassing 2,124 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, earning him a place in the NCAA record books. His outstanding performance led to various prestigious awards, including the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Foundation Player of the Year and more.

The significance of Williams in the world of football is further underscored by the retirement of his jersey, the No. 34, and the renaming of the field at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium as Campbell-Williams Field in his honor in September 2021.

Ricky Williams, 46, has a net worth of $6 million in 2023. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, a well-deserved recognition of his immense contribution.