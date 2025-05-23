6' 1" Alabama standout Ryan Williams looks unstoppable with new shredded physique, shares intense workout with DeVonta Smith

Wide receiver Ryan Williams is gearing up for his second year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The former five-star prospect out of Saraland High School joined the program last season after Kalen DeBoer took over as Nick Saban's replacement. Williams played in all 13 games, recording 865 yards and eight TDs receiving.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide could muster only a 9-4 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. On Thursday, Ryan Williams shared snippets of his offseason training and workout on social media. Williams was sweating it out in the gym and on the field, working on his physique and ball skills.

In one of the photos, the 6'1" wide receiver flaunted his shredded physique. He also shared a few snaps of himself training with ex-Alabama star and Eagles WR, DeVonta Smith. Smith spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, winning two national championships during Nick Saban's era. He finished his fourth campaign with the Eagles, emerging as the Super Bowl LIX champions.

You can check out Ryan Williams' post below:

After the 2024 season, analyst J.D. PicKell had high praise for the wide receiver. In an episode of 'The Hard Count' in February, he ranked Williams in his top 10 true sophomores for the upcoming season.

PicKell also highlighted Williams' contribution to the Crimson Tide offense despite the underwhelming performance from ex-QB Jalen Milroe.

"Jalen Milroe didn't throw for more than 300 yards after the Vanderbilt game, which was played October 5th. And Ryan Williams still had over 800 yards receiving and a tremendous freshman campaign," Pickell said.

"The put a further point on this, there was no real relief for Ryan Williams to make what we did that much more impressive this season as a true freshman. (TS-4:40 onwards).

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg names Ryan Williams one of his top playmakers for the 2025 season

On Tuesday, Adam Rittenberg shared an article listing out his top 25 non-quarterback players for the upcoming season. He had Williams on this list, pointing out his success as a true freshman with Alabama.

Rittenberg also highlighted how, before Jeremiah Smith's impressive run with Ohio State, Williams was viewed as the best freshman.

"Before Ohio State's Smith emerged as the nation's top freshman, and quite possibly the sport's top wide receiver, Ryan Williams held that label after a blistering start to his career," Rittenberg wrote. "He earned first-team All-SEC honors and was a freshman All-America selection, tying for fourth in the league in receiving touchdown..."

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Florida State on August 30. It will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium, the home field of the Seminoles. It will be interesting to see how Williams performs in his second year at Tuscaloosa.

